UPDATE: Elderly man seriously injured after colliding with car outside hospital

An elderly man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after colliding with a car outside Crawley Hospital, said police.

The man, believed to be in his 70s and from Horsham, was on foot when the collision involving a blue Honda Jazz happened, added police.

Emergency services were called to the collision in Town Barn Road, outside the hospital, just before 2.30pm today (July 11).

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “Police are appealing for witnesses after a car collided with an elderly man outside Crawley Hospital.

“He was taken to East Surrey Hospital in Redhill with serious injuries. No other injuries were reported.

“Anyone who saw what happened is asked to email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting Operation Olson.”

West Green Drive has been reopened following the accident.

