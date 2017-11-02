UPDATE: Crews to investigate cause of house blaze

A large property in Crawley Down was engulfed by a huge fire today (November 2).

Firefighters battled throughout the early hours of this morning and into the afternoon to put out the flames which destroyed the derelict house in Chapel Lane, the fire service said.

Crawley Down house fire. All pictures Eddie Howland

The blaze broke out at about 1.20am.

At its height four crews attended the incident, fighting the blaze which covered the whole two storey building.

A spokesman said there were no reported injuries.

Crews have now left the scene and fire investigation officers are set to return to the property later this afternoon to establish the cause.

Crawley Down house fire. All pictures Eddie Howland

Crawley Down house fire. All pictures Eddie Howland

Crawley Down house fire. All pictures Eddie Howland

Crawley Down house fire. All pictures Eddie Howland

Crawley Down house fire. All pictures Eddie Howland