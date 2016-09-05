UPDATE: Crawley man charged with murder

A Crawley man has been charged with murder after an investigation was launched into the death of a man in London, the force has said.

Police said Leon Dixon, 36, of Brighton Road, Crawley, was arrested on Friday (September 2) in connection with the death of Reginald Ofei-Berko, in Southwark.

Metropolitan Police said Mr Ofei-Berko was found lying in a south east London street in the middle of the afternoon on August 25.

Officers were called just after 3pm.

The 25-year-old was unresponsive and was lying on the pavement outside a block of flats in Penrose Street, police said.

The London Ambulance Service also attended the scene.

He was taken to a south London hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officers added.

A spokesman for Metropolitan Police said Dixon was charged with murder on Saturday (September 3).

He is due to appear at Camberwell Green Magistrates’ Court today.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.