UPDATE: Burst main disrupts hospital water supply

Water supply to Crawley Hospital was disrupted for almost three hours following a mains burst today (June 20).

A ten inch main burst in Crawley Avenue, close to the underpass, this morning.

It forced Mill Primary Academy to close and also affected the hospital for several hours.

NHS Property Services, which owns the building, said on site water tanks ensured the hospital had a stable water supply and bottled water was also provided.

A spokesman said: “As landlord of Crawley Hospital, we worked closely with our NHS partners on site to implement resilience arrangements, which meant the effect of the burst water main on patient services was minimal.”

Southern Water said supplies had been restored by midday.

