UPDATE: Broken down vehicle causes tailbacks through village

Have your say

Long delays were being reported on roads through a village after a vehicle broke down in the middle of some road works.

The vehicle broke down close to the junction where the A29 and the A283 Station Road, in Pulborough, meet.

Gas works are currently taking place in the area and traffic was heavily congested.

It has now been cleared.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.