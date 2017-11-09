UPDATE: A24 blocked following multi-vehicle crash

A multi-vehicle crash blocked the A24 this evening (November 9).
The collision took place eastbound on the A24 Dorking Road, near Warnham, at the junction with Bell Road.
Police said no-one was injured.
The road has now been re-opened.
A multi-vehicle crash blocked the A24 this evening (November 9).
The collision took place eastbound on the A24 Dorking Road, near Warnham, at the junction with Bell Road.
Police said no-one was injured.
The road has now been re-opened.
Almost Done!
Registering with West Sussex County Times means you're ok with our terms and conditions.