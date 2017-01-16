Unwanted presents help Children in Need

Hundreds of people turned out for a charity sale with a difference on Saturday.

People from across the area flocked to the St Paul’s Arts Centre, in Worthing, for the second BBC Sussex Give a Gift Day sale.

Volunteers from Renaissance WI at Saturdays charity event

A range of items, including books, toys and chocolates, were on offer – all unwanted Christmas presents donated in support of Children in Need. More than £1,200 was raised for the charity, topping the figure raised at the first Give a Gift Day sale, held in Hastings last year. As well as covering the sale, BBC Sussex broadcast its Saturday Breakfast show with Mark Carter and Danny Pike’s Mid-Morning show from the St Paul’s Arts Centre and visited the Connaught Theatre and Worthing Museum.

Mark, who is also acting managing editor for BBC Sussex and BBC Surrey, said listeners and visitors to the sale had done the BBC proud. He added: “This was a fantastic result for BBC Children in Need and I’m truly grateful to everyone who donated an unwanted gift or came along to the sale.”

