Two who died in garden car crash named

Two people who died after a car crashed into a garden in Lower Beeding have been formally identified by police.

Ricarda Chapman, 25, of Covert Mead, Handcross, and Lewis James Gardner-Smith, 17, of Sandygate Lane, Lower Beeding, died after their black Vauxhall Meriva left the A281 Brighton Road on Tuesday (April 18).

Police said the collision took place 200 metres north of the junction with Picts Lane at about 10.45pm.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene, officers added.

Emergency services along with the Air Ambulance attended the incident. No other vehicles were involved.

Anyone who saw what happened or who may have noticed the car being driven shortly beforehand is asked to contact police at https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/, by emailing collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or by phoning 101, quoting Operation Waddington.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.