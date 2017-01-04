Two vehicle crash blocks Guildford Road

Part of the Guildford Road is currently blocked following a two vehicle crash.

Emergency services have been called to the collision at the junction with Cooks Hill, near Rudgwick.

A spokesman for the fire service said no-one was trapped in the vehicles.

Oil has split onto the road and crews are currently at the scene making the road safe, the spokesman added.

