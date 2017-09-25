Two rushed to hospital after bike and motorbike crash

A woman was flown to hospital and another person was rushed to hospital by ambulance following a crash involving a cyclist and a motorbike.

The collision took place on Bines Road, Partridge Green, at midday on Sunday (September 24).

Paramedics attended along with members of the Air Ambulance.

A spokesman for the Air Ambulance said a woman, riding the bicycle, suffered multiple injuries and was flown to the major trauma centre at the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.

The ambulance service said the motorcyclist was rushed to Worthing Hospital by road with a head injury.