Two days of food fun start today as Big Nibble gets underway

Thousands of people are expected to descend on Horsham this weekend for the town’s tastiest event - the Big Nibble.

The two day event kicks off the month-long Horsham Food & Drink Festival.

Sussex now plays host to many distillers producing some very exciting gins which will be showcased on both Saturday and Sunday.

Crates Local in the Carfax will incorporate Gin Corner with Brighton Gin as their guests on Saturday providing tasters and serving very special Gin Rocktails from midday.

The gin action will continue from 4pm on the Gin Veranda at the other end of the Carfax.

There will be talks and tasters from the gin producers, including Horsham’s very own David Howard from Cabin Pressure plus Tom Cat and Silent Pool. From 5pm, Piries Bar, just off the Carfax, will host a happy hour.

Eating out in Horsham is an experience not to be missed at any time of year but thanks to East Street’s award-winning Wab, one of the very few independent Japanese restaurants outside of London, visitors to the Big Nibble have an extra opportunity to taste their way around the World.

Wabi’s team has assembled a fantastic programme with their neighbouring food and drink businesses from late morning on both Saturday and Sunday.

Wabi will host everything from cocktail flaring demonstrations and mocktails to a special Japanese fresh food market and advice and samples from a Saki specialist.

Nando’s has a children’s competition and there will tasters a plenty with Carmela, Wagamama, Marion de Monfort, Wabi and Giggling Squid all involved at various times over the two days.

The area’s café sector is well represented with the likes of Artisan, Beeches and Pretty Things all offering cake or beverage samples.

East Street’s latest refreshment stop, The Barista Bar @ Mapp & Weston joins the crew too.

In fact, international flavours are laced throughout the Big Nibble festival with many award-winning, local produce based, street food stalls in Carfax and demonstrations at the live cookery theatre in the amphitheatre that include Market Square based Buenos Aries Argentinian Steak House, Horsham Market’s very own Slovak and Czech DJs Spot, Punjabi Jah Jyot and Ifield’s amazing Zari Indian Restaurant.

Thai food specialists Khao keep the global theme going in Horsham’s General Market on the Saturday.

There’s plenty of fun in store for younger Big Nibble visitors this weekend.

On Saturday and Sunday the Forum is the destination for the Little Nibble with on Saturday only, Bishopric’s Entertainer toy store hosting Transformers’ Optimus Prime and Bumble Bee and the Springboard Project’s 25th anniversary picnic in The Park’s Nature Garden.

The Little Nibble is in its third year and has a fantastic new line up of food based activities and entertainments.

Leaders estate agents are sponsors and will have staff helping to run the Crazy Food Figure activity alongside food waste charity UK Harvest.

Horsham Churches Together is bringing food and drink experiments with Messy Church does Science and NFU Mutual have a cow to milk and seeds to plant all helping to show where our food comes from.

At times, children can make butter, listen to foodie stories and join in sing-a-longs and try Japanese inspired foods with Wagamama.

There’s plenty of more physical activities too with Places for People Leisure, Jumpin’ Jockeys and funfair rides for all.

Amid all of the fantastic food and drink experiences of this year’s Big Nibble you will find Big Busk Horsham, the town’s new street arts festival on Sunday.

Adding to the festival experience, from 10.30am ten artists will perform a number of short ‘sets’ moving between five designated locations across the town with all performers getting to play the ‘main stage,’ Carfax’s Bandstand.

People can vote for their favourites on the day at a special stall by the Carfax Bandstand run by Springboard Project or like the artists’ posted videos on facebook via www.bigbuskhorsham.live

Votes in person on the day will count double.

The winner will receive a trophy and play a finale Bandstand before 4pm.

The event is being organised by Horsham District Council along with partners including Horsham Rocks, Flaming Fun Event Agency, the Visit Horsham team and local charity, The Springboard Project.

Grab a copy of the County Times for a map of where all the Big Nibble events are taking place.