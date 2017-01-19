Two car crash along major Storrington road

Emergency services were called to Storrington following a two car crash along a major road this morning (Thursday January 19).

Police and firefighters attended the collision in School Hill at about 10.15am.

The fire service said no-one was trapped in the vehicles and crews helped make the scene safe.

No injuries have been reported and the incident has been left with police.

