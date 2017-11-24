Twirling their way to the top

A team of talented young baton twirlers triumphed when they competed in a top international event in Ireland.

15 members of The Horsham Bluebelles travelled to Dublin to compete in the three day International Baton Twirling Association competition.

The team with their trophies

Competing against more than 300 athletes from England and Ireland, their many hours of hard work and extra practises paid off, returning home with more than 50 solo trophies and medals and eight 1st places in their teams.

Hannah Jones also won the Top Twirler sash in her age group and the senior pom pom won overall best performance.

These fantastic results reflect the commitment and enthusiasm the girls have for their sport.

Baton Twirling is a unique sport combining dance, agility and co-ordination, coupled with grace and flexibility. It teaches athletes good sportsmanship, self discipline and team spirit.

Girls and boys can start from the age of three.

If anyone is interested in joining or would like more details please contact Carol Wray on 01403 264662 or e-mail horshambluebelles@hotmail.com

For information visit www.facebook.com/horshambluebelles