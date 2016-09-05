Twelve-year-old with baseball bat arrested in town centre

Two 12-year-olds were arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon after an incident in Crawley town centre.

Police said they were called after a boy was seen near County Mall carrying a baseball bat and threatening people on Thursday (September 1).

Officers arrived at about 3.45pm. A group of youths ran off but were later stopped by police.

A police spokesman said: “A 12-year-old boy, from Redhill, was arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and obstructing a constable in the execution of their duty.

“A 12-year-old boy, from Horley, was arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and obstructing a constable in the execution of their duty.”

They have been bailed until September 19, officers added.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting reference 1043 of 01/09.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.