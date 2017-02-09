Twelve weeks of roadworks as £200,000 scheme bids to counter rat run

A £200,000 scheme to tackle a rat run near Horsham is set to start next week.

West Sussex Highways will be undertaking a twelve-week project to narrow country lanes in Warnham.

Engineers will build out the junction of Strood Lane and A281 Guildford Road, stopping motorists from turning right out of Strood Lane and left into the road.

Vegetation is also set to be cleared and work will be done to refresh road markings, resurface the junction and complete drainage improvements. Strood Lane will be closed while the improvements are made.

Work is expected to start on Monday, February 13, and last for three weeks, subject to weather.

Following those improvements, work will begin to create a series of laybys and passing place on Byfleets Lane.

They will be installed between Strood Lane and the Field Place Estate and roadside verges will also be repaired and reinforced.

Works are expected to start on Monday, February 27, and will last a further nine weeks.

Byfleets Lane will be closed during the work, with access provided to local businesses and residents.

Diversion routes will be in place for both schemes and the improvements will be completed during daylight hours between Monday and Friday.

West Sussex County Council’s Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport, Bob Lanzer, said: “We are making these improvements in response to the feelings of the local community in Warnham.

“They are concerned about the high levels of traffic using the country roads here.

“The changes to Strood Lane will encourage motorists to use more appropriate routes.

“Residents and businesses who use Byfleets Lane will also feel much safer once all the laybys and passing places are made more formal.”

