Trust’s plea to stop cycling on Sullington Warren

The National Trust has called on residents to help protect Sullington Warren after concerns were raised about cycling in the area.

The land, in Storrington, is a site of special scientific interest and has signs up stating ‘no cycling’.

On social media several residents spoke of their concerns after people were spotted riding bikes in the area.

Others however, were unaware of the ban and asked the trust to allow cycling, with some calling on it to build a skate park for youngsters to enjoy.

Charlie Cain, Head Warden, said: “Sullington Warren is designated a nationally important site for heathland wildlife (a Site of Special Scientific Interest) and it is home to nine Bronze Age barrows, which are Scheduled Ancient Monuments, protected by law. There are no bridleways across the site and the soil is sandy and vulnerable to erosion.

“We have a duty to protect this special place and unfortunately cannot allow the informal creation of a cycle park. We have leveled the jumps and ramps that have recently been built here by users of the site and are asking people to help protect Sullington Warren by not cycling here.

“It is a popular place for picnics and there are footpaths across the warren, which are ideal for exploring on foot. The South Downs National Park has one of the best bridleways networks in the country and there are hundreds of miles of bridleway south of Storrington which we encourage cyclists to use and enjoy.”

