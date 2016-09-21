Trust asks for opinions about proposed new school

An academy trust is preparing to submit applications to open three new schools, one in Billingshurst.

The Schoolsworks Academy Trust, which recently received permission to open a free school in Littlehampton, is now calling on people to share their views about the projects.

The Billingshurst proposal, known as the Schoolsworks Community Primary Billingshurst, was drawn up to meet an anticipated demand for pre-school and primary school places to the east of the village by September 2020, due to a planned housing development.

It would initially open with one class of 30 children per year, growing to two classes per year as the need arose. In addition, a 60-place pre-school nursery is included in the plans.

Residents – particularly parents – have been invited to go online within the next few days and view the plans, before sharing their opinions.

Chris Seaton, CEO of Schoolsworks, said: “We are committed to ensuring that as many local parents as possible are aware of, and can feedback on, our plans for a new primary school in Billingshurst. The village is expected to have a shortfall of primary school places in the future, so getting the right plans in place for a new school now is vital.

“We are looking forward to hearing from parents and we will listen carefully to their comments.”

Mr Seaton and his team have until Wednesday September 28 to submit their application to the Department for Education, through the New Schools Network.

He stressed the trust was keen to establish a spirit of co-operation with other schools, such as Billingshurst Primary School, and not operate in competition with them.

The trust already runs five schools in West Sussex and, if approved, the other two proposed schools would be opened in Angmering and Flansham, east of Bognor Regis.

To have your say, log on to www.schoolsworks.org/about-us/new-schools.

Searching for the right school in Sussex for your child? - Visit educationsussex.com for authoritative reviews and so much more.