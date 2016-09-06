Tributes paid to Southwater councillor

Tributes have been paid to Southwater councillor Ian Howard who died last week.

He was a former cabinet member at Horsham District Council in charge of planning policy, but stepped down in early 2013 citing ill health.

As a Conservative councillor he was one of three re-elected for the Southwater ward back in May 2015.

Ray Dawe, leader at HDC, said “I was so sorry to hear that Ian has passed away. He was one of our most committed and experienced councillors and someone you could go to for advice which he always gave with wisdom and realism.

“I greatly valued his personal support over what has been a particularly challenging period for the district council.

“He represented his Southwater ward for many years and despite continuing health difficulties he still tried to attend our meetings and support the work of the council.

“My deepest sympathies are with Ian’s family and friends at this very difficult time.”

