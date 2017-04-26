Tributes paid to Lower Beeding crash victims

Tributes have been paid to two people who died after a car crashed into a garden in Lower Beeding.

Ricarda Chapman, 25, of Covert Mead, Handcross, and Lewis James Gardner-Smith, 17, of Sandygate Lane, Lower Beeding, died after their black Vauxhall Meriva left the A281 Brighton Road on Tuesday (April 18).

Ricarda worked at the The Chequers Inn, in Slaugham.

A spokesman for the pub said: “She was well liked, well respected and was hard working. She had a really positive personality.”

The spokesman also paid tribute to Lewis.

“He came in periodically. He was a nice friendly guy.

“They will both be missed.”

Police are appealing for information to the crash.

Anyone who saw what happend is asked to contact 101 quoting Operation Waddington.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.