Trees being felled for ‘safety reasons’

The manager of a winery in Pulborough has responded to concerns after trees were seen being felled near Chanctonbury Ring, in Washington.

A number of readers contacted the County Times to say they had seen trees being felled on Chanctonbury Ring with others earmarked.

In answer to these concerns, Richard Goring, manager of Wiston Estate winery, said: “We are not pulling down trees on Chanctonbury Ring but we are on Chanctonbury Ring Road.

“We have been cutting down poplar trees in sight of the public because they are near the road and are unsafe.

“These trees were planted years ago to be made into match sticks but as the match stick business has been reduced, these trees are less useful.

“At this time of year, limbs fall from the tree and with a road so close, we have decided to cut them back for safety reasons.

“We have been planning to plant oak trees in this space in the future.”

