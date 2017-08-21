Travellers arrive at Storrington Recreation Ground

Police are currently monitoring Storrington Recreation Ground after a number of caravans were reported to have arrived on Monday morning (August 21).

A police spokesman said: “About four caravans were reported at 2.45pm, Monday (August 21), to have arrived at the Storrington leisure centre car park during the morning.

“It is understood the site is owned by the parish council.

“Police are aware and will monitor the situation.”

Storrington Football Club, who play their home games at the Recreation Ground, in Pulborough Road, Storrington, confirmed the arrival of the travellers.

On Twitter, the club said: “Travellers turned up at Storrington Recreation ground today. Let’s hope they don’t hang around.”

Storrington Parish Council has been approached for comment.