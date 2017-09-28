TRAVEL: Delays after serious collision on M23 near Gatwick

The M23 Southbound was closed for around seven hours following a serious collision at midnight.
Surrey Police were called to Junction 8 of the M23 Southbound at around midnight following reports of a serious two vehicle collision, a spokesman said.
The road was closed from Junction 8 Reigate to Junction 7, M25 junction, while police carried out an investigation at the scene, a spokesman said.
It was reopened at around 7am but commuters may continue to experience delays.
