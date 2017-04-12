TRAVEL: All lanes open on M25 after car fire

All lanes on the M25 have reopened following a car fire earlier this morning.

Severe delays were reported after the incident closed two lanes on the clockwise carriageway between Clacket Lane Services and J6 A22 Godstone Hill.

Traffic is expected to return to normal.

