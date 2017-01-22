TRAVEL: A259 remains closed due to gas leak

The A259 Littlehampton Road in Ferring remains closed in both directions because of a gas leak.

The road was closed yesterday between Goring Crossways and the A280 Station Road junction after the gas leak close to Asda and is likely to remain closed for some time today, Sunday, January 22.

Elsewhere the major roads around the county appeared free from incidents or roadworks as of 8.30am this morning.

On the trains, a reduced Southern service remains in operation today, and there are replacement buses between Brighton and Littlehampton because of engineering works, and replacement buses also operating between Eastbourne and Ore because of works.

