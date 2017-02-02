Witness appeal following collision near Five Oaks

Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision on the A264 Horsham Road near Five Oaks on Sunday evening (January 29).

Emergency services were called to the scene at 8.40pm.

The driver of a black BMW, a 31-year-old man from Coldwaltham, suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital as a precaution but has since been discharged.

The driver of a grey Audi, a 61-year-old man from Billingshurst, was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

PC Chaffey from the Road Policing Unit said: “We’re asking anyone who was driving along this stretch at around that time to get in touch, as they may have some useful information that could help us.

“I’d particularly like to speak to a driver of a red car that was seen on the A264 immediately before the collision.”

Witnesses can email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting reference 1145 of 29/01.

Alternatively you can report online here or call 101.