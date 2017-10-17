Volunteer group appeals for help to enhance road safety

A volunteer group that aims to tackle the number of speeding vehicles travelling on Storrington’s roads has made an appeal for more helpers.

The Storrington Community Speedwatch, which launched in October 2011 to enhance Storrington’s road safety and driver behaviour, said more than 5,000 vehicles a day were recorded as driving at 35mph or more in the village’s main roads in 2016.

Despite the work done by the team of more than 20 volunteers, the group feels more can be achieved and recently met with senior members from the Sussex Roads Policing Unit to improve communication levels.

To progress further, the Storrington Scheme is now keen to talk with anyone who would like to join the group.

On Saturday morning, Storrington Speedwatch members will be outside Waitrose, in Mill Road, Storrington, willing to meet new volunteers.

David Wright, from Storrington Community Speedwatch, said: “If you are over 18, a resident in the parish of Storrington and Sullington, have access to e-mail and can offer at least one hour per week free during most weeks you will be very welcome to join.

“This could be either by the roadside, or helping with computer admin at home.

“There is training which just takes one session of about an hour, followed by support from the co-ordinators and team leaders. The volunteers operate only during daylight and good weather conditions.

“New volunteers will join experienced teams to gain confidence. Some current volunteers just do roadside sessions during warmer months from April to October, when the days are longer and more sessions can be run.

“By joining this scheme, you will be making a major contribution to help local residents, visitors and other drivers improve their driving behaviour on the road, by a visible presence at a number of designated sites on the main roads accessing the village. You will also enjoy the sociable nature of the roadside session held in the open air.”

The scheme is just one of many across the county and its success is entirely due to the commitment of volunteers,

If you feel you can offer an hour a week, please email storrcsw@gmail.com.