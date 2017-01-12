UPDATE: Two incidents add to A27 congestion misery

Two incidents within close proximity along the A27 added to congestion on the roads this evening and part of the road was flooded as rain and snow continued to fall.

A vehicle broke down in Patching, blocking the A27 near the A280 junction, causing traffic to move slowly westbound, according to reports.

However, the road has now been re-opened.

There was heavy traffic all around Worthing and along the A24 towards Findon and along Long Furlong.

There were also reports of flooding along parts of the A27 after heavy rainfall for some hours, turning to snow in places.

An accident was also reported on the A27 at Poling, just outside Arundel, with heavy traffic between Poling Corner and the Crossbush Junction.

