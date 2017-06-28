UPDATE: Traffic delays after car ends up in ditch in Broadbridge Heath

Drivers faced delays in the Broadbridge Heath area this morning (Wednesday June 28) following an accident.

Reports were that a vehicle had driven into a ditch on the A264.

The road was closed at one stage to allow the emergency services to access the scene.

This was both ways between the A281 and Old Wickhurst Lane.

The incident also caused delays on the A24 by the Great Daux roundabout northbound in Warnham where the average speed was 15mph.

However, the incident has now been cleared and the road re-opened.