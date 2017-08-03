UPDATE: Rail disruption after vehicle collides with level crossing

Rail users faced disruption and delays after a vehicle collided with a level crossing between Horsham and Pulborough earlier today (Thursday August 3).

The vehicle was moved which has allowed the lines to be re-opened.

However, disruption to trains between these stations continued until around 3pm, with cancellations and delays.

Southern also say that there was an earlier incident of a road vehicle striking a railway bridge at Horsham, but this is no longer affecting train services.