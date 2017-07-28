UPDATE: Person taken to hospital after Loxwood lake crash

Have your say

A person was treated for a head injury before being taken to hospital after a car crashed into a lake this morning, the ambulance service said.

A spokesman for the South East Coast Ambulance Service said: “(I) can confirm that SECAmb was called at approximately 8.15am this morning to reports of an road traffic collision on Vicarage Hill, Loxwood.

“Ambulance crews including a critical care paramedic attended the scene.

“One patient with a head injury was treated before being taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.”

Police and recovery also attended.

A video tweeted by Sussex Roads Police shows the car being removed from the lake.

Ambulance, fire and police all attended. Eddie Mitchell

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.