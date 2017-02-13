UPDATE: Motorcyclist injured in Crawley crash

An injured motorcyclist was taken to hospital following a crash in Crawley this morning, an ambulance spokesman said.

Emergency services were called to the incident at 8.57am today, Monday, February 13, at Pelham Drive, on the approach to the Breezehurst Roundabout which joins Horsham Road.

A spokesman from the South East Coast Ambulance Service said that one ambulance crew attended the scene following reports of a road traffic collision involving a car and a motorbike.

He said: “The motorcyclist, a man aged in his 20s, was assessed and treated at the scene before being taken to East Surrey Hospital suffering from leg pain.”

The crash caused heavy traffic which has now cleared.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.crawleyobserver.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/crawleyobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Crawley_Obby

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Crawley Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.