UPDATE: Major delays on M23 after lorry accident

Two lorries are said to have been involved in a collision southbound on the M23, causing heavy delays.

Reports are that there queues for seven miles due to spillage of engine coolant and the incident itself.

The crash happened between Junction 9 and 10 on the main carriageway.

The road was shut at one stage due to the engine coolant leak and currently two lanes remain closed.

Reports are that contractors are at the scene and are attempting to clear the spillage.

If heading to Gatwick expect long delays.