Traffic is starting to flow freely following a crash on the M27 between Portsmouth and Fareham. this morning (Friday June 2).

Lanes one and two (of three) were closed until around 8am.

The overturned car has been recovered.

Reports are that traffic is slowly beginning to clear from the front of the queues as it is now flowing freely past the scene.

All lanes have been re-opened.

There will still be some congestion in the area for a while, though, while the queues disperse.