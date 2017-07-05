UPDATE: Delays on M23 following collision

Drivers faced very long queues and delays on the M23 this afternoon (Wednesday July 5) following an accident.

Two lanes were closed as emergency services dealt with the incident on the M23 northbound between Juntion 9 and Junction 8 M25 after a collision involving and HGV and a car.

Despite indications that the road might stay partially closed for until the evening, both lanes have were re-opened around 2.40pm and the incident has been cleared.

At one stage there were delays of one and a half hours but traffic is flowing freely now.