An accident at Pease Pottage caused delays and queues this lunchtime (Tuesday July 4).

Reports are that a single vehicle collided with the central reservation and come to rest in the main carriageway.

This was on the A23 Brighton Road, southbound of the M23.

A detour was in operation - via London Road through Handcross village, rejoining the carriageway at on Brighton Road (B2110) on slip.

However, the incident has been cleared and the road re-opened.