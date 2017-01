A major road into Horsham has been closed this evening (Thursday January 26) following an accident.

The A24 Horsham Road in Capel was closed in both directions after Clark’s Green Roundabout from around 5.30pm.

The accident was removed a couple of hours later, but the road remained closed for gritters to work on the road until around 9pm.

The road has now been cleared and the road re-opened.