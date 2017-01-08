UPDATE: A23 fully reopened after three vehicle accident

Two lanes have been reopened on the A23 Southbound following a three vehicle accident before Warninglid earlier this morning, police have confirmed.

Police left the scene at 11.22am, having been called at 10.05am today, a spokesperson confirmed.

An ambulance was also at the scene, said the spokesperson.

One man was reported to have minor injuries, the spokesperson said.

There had been queuing traffic and congestion to Handcross.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.