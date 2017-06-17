Two rescued after road traffic collision

Two people have had to be rescued by emergency services following a two vehicle road traffic collision in Hassocks, according to West Sussex Fire and Rescue.

The fire service was called out to reports of a collision in Keymer Road, in Hassocks, at 2.27pm (June 17).

A fire spokesman said: “We sent one engine from Burgess Hill, one from East Sussex and also our heavy rescue tender from Worthing.

“On arrival, two people were trapped.

“One was released by the ambulance crews and the second had to be cut out by the fire service using specialist equipment.

“Fire crews remain on the scene.”