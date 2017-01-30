Two car collision near Broadbridge Heath

Three fire crews were called to a road accident last night between Broadbridge Heath and Five Oaks.

One person was taken to hospital following the two car collision at the A264 junction with the A29, which happened at around 8.45pm, a spokesperson for the fire service said.

Initial reports had indicated four vehicles were involved, but this was not the case, the fire spokesperson added.

The road was closed while recovery work took place, Sussex Roads Police tweeted.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.