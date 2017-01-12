TRAVEL: Train lines reopened after vehicle collides with bridge

Train lines have been reopened between Horsham and Three Bridges after a vehicle collided with a bridge this morning (January 12) but delays are expected.

A spokesman for Southern Rail said the collision occurred at the bridge outside Three Bridges railway station in Williams Way.

They added: “The incident occurred at 11.18am on Thursday (January 12).

“The lines were blocked until about ten minutes ago.

“However, passengers should expect delays of around 20 to 25 minutes before the service returns to normal.”

A spokesman for Network Rail confirmed the incident.

He said: “Just after 11am this morning, a lorry struck a bridge at Williams Way in Three Bridges.

“The line was closed while we inspected the bridge and it reopened after around 20 mins. This caused some delays between Three Bridges and Horsham.”