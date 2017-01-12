TRAVEL: Traffic light failure at Five Oaks roadworks

A traffic light failure on the A29 Stane Street in Five Oaks is causing delays, travel reports indicate.

Distruption is reported around the A264 Horsham Road junction in the roadworks area.

Traffic light control of the roundabout has been in place for several days with heavy congestion reported at peak times.

The works are expected to last another two weeks until January 24.

