TRAVEL: Three-vehicle accident on A24

The A24 is partially blocked due to a three-vehicle accident at West Grinstead.
Traffic is slow around the incident on the southbound carriageway at the junction with the B2135 Steyning Road.
Motorists are advised to seek an alternative route.
The A24 is partially blocked due to a three-vehicle accident at West Grinstead.
Traffic is slow around the incident on the southbound carriageway at the junction with the B2135 Steyning Road.
Motorists are advised to seek an alternative route.
Almost Done!
Registering with West Sussex County Times means you're ok with our terms and conditions.