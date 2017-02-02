TRANSPORT: Rail services disrupted due to earlier level crossing fault

Southern has confirmed services are disrupted between Horsham and Littlehaven due to a fault with barriers at a level crossing.

Southern has warned services may be cancelled or delayed.

A spokesman for Southern said: “There was a fault with a level crossing near Littlehaven at 11.15 and network rail sent out engineers who fixed the issue at 11.52.

“One of our trains to Horsham was delayed by 42 minutes.

“Other services are expected to be delayed and disrupted.

“The fault has now been fixed.”

