Three-vehicle crash on the M23

A crash on the M23 at the Gatwick Airport turnoff is reportedly causing heavy delays this morning.

Three vehicles were said to have been involved in the collision southbound on the roundabout at Junction 9.

The road is partially blocked with queueing traffic on the exit and back onto the main carriageway.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.crawleyobserver.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/crawleyobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Crawley_Obby

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Crawley Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.