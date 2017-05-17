Three-vehicle collision near Billingshurst

Emergency services were called to a three vehicle collision on Adversane Lane near Billingshurst this afternoon, police have confirmed.

The collision involving a van, Renault Clio and a Citroen at the junction with Marringdean Road was reported at around 3.25pm, according to police.

Officers remained on site for recovery at around 4pm, with the road partially blocked.

