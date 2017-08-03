Rail disruption after vehicle collides with level crossing

Rail users face disruption and delays after a vehicle collided with a level crossing between Horsham and Pulborough earlier today (Thursday August 3).

Southern say that the vehicle has been moved which has allowed the lines to be re-opened.

However, disruption to trains between these stations is expected to continue until 3pm.

Trains may be cancelled or delayed by up to 15 minutes.

Southern also say that there was an earlier incident of a road vehicle striking a railway bridge at Horsham, but this is no longer affecting train services.