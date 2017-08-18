Pulborough teenager dies in A264 crash

A teenager from Pulborough died in a car crash last night which left another teenager from Billingshurst with serious injuries, police have confirmed.

A green Ford Focus was travelling east on the A264 Five Oaks Road before it came off the carriageway and into woodland, ending up on its roof at around 8.10pm on Thursday, August 17, police said.

A teenager has died in a crash on the A264 and two others are injured. Pictures Eddie Mitchell

According to a police spokesman, one passenger, a 19-year-old man from Pulborough, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second passenger, a 19-year-old man from Billingshurst, was taken to Worthing Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver, a 22-year-old man from Billingshurst, sustained minor injuries.

He was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in police custody at this stage, police added.

Police are appealing for anyone who saw what happened, or anyone who saw either the Focus or a black Honda Civic - not involved in the crash - being driven in the area beforehand, to email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or phone 101, quoting Operation Zuber.

