Police at scene of two-car collision

Police are at the scene of a two-car collision in Burgess Hill.

Grove Road is partially blocked due to the accident, which is affecting traffic in both directions at the Mill Road junction.

Sussex Police said: “At 7.46am on Friday (21 July) police were called to the junction of Grove Road and Mill Road, Burgess Hill, where two cars, a Nissan Juke and a Honda CRV, had been in collision. Only minor injuries were reported.”