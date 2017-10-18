Pedestrian who died in van collision named by police

Police have identified the man who died after a collision with a van near East Grinstead.

The pedestrian seriously injured in collision with a van on the A264 at Holtye Common, near East Grinstead, on Wednesday, 27 September and who subsequently died on Thursday 12 October has been named as Stephen Smith, aged 49, of Trench Road, Tonbridge, Kent.

Relatives and the coroner have been informed of his death.

Witnesses to the collision or anyone with other relevant information are still being sought. They are asked to contact police online or by phoning 101, quoting Operation Amino.