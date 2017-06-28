Oil spillage north of Brighton causing delays

Three cars came off the road after an oil spillage north of Brighton this morning (June 28).

Sussex Police said: “There was a fuel spillage on the southbound A23 at Pyecombe, reported at 7.45am on Wednesday (28 June). Highways England were contacted to arrange clear-up.

“Three cars had spun off the carriageway on to the nearside verge and one was slightly damaged when it collided with a bollard there, but there were no injuries.

“The southbound road was not completely closed, pending the arrival of Highways England.”